Senate panel plans hearing on Russia hacking in January: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee plans a closed briefing and a public hearing on the Russia hacking issue as soon as the Senate returns from its year-end recess in the first week of January, a spokeswoman said.

"The committee plans to systematically look at this issue and will begin with both a classified briefing and an open hearing in early January when the Senate returns," said Micah Johnson, a spokeswoman for the panel's Republican chairman, Senator Bob Corker.