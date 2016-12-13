FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel plans hearing on Russia hacking in January: spokeswoman
December 13, 2016 / 7:53 PM / 8 months ago

Senate panel plans hearing on Russia hacking in January: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee plans a closed briefing and a public hearing on the Russia hacking issue as soon as the Senate returns from its year-end recess in the first week of January, a spokeswoman said.

"The committee plans to systematically look at this issue and will begin with both a classified briefing and an open hearing in early January when the Senate returns," said Micah Johnson, a spokeswoman for the panel's Republican chairman, Senator Bob Corker.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh

