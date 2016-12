FILE PHOTO - U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday raised more questions about Russia's reported role in cyber attacks on U.S. political parties and individuals as well as the timing of the White House's response under President Barack Obama.

"If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House waite so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter that misspelled the word "wait."

