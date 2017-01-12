FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump picks Giuliani to assemble cyber security meetings with executives
January 12, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 7 months ago

Trump picks Giuliani to assemble cyber security meetings with executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani before their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to meet with corporate executives who have faced cyber security challenges in a series of meetings arranged by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, his transition team said in a statement.

Giuliani, a former Trump campaign adviser who runs a cyber security consulting business, will facilitate the meetings but "no consensus advice or recommendations resulting from group deliberations or interaction is expected or will be solicited."

Instead, the statement said, Trump aims "to obtain experiential and anecdotal information from each executive."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

