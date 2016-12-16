Kremlin says Washington must prove hacking accusations or shut up

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that the United States should either prove accusations that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election by hacking Democratic Party organizations or drop the issue.
"Either stop talking about it or finally provide some evidence. Otherwise it looks indecent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Tokyo.
Russia has repeatedly denied the hacking allegations.
Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn