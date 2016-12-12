FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCain says 'no information' Russia sought to influence election, probe needed
December 12, 2016 / 7:29 PM / 8 months ago

McCain says 'no information' Russia sought to influence election, probe needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016.Michael Dalder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is "no information" that Russian hacking of American political organizations was aimed at affecting the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, U.S. Republican Senator John McCain said Monday.

McCain's comment contrasted with an assertion by a senior U.S. intelligence official that American intelligence agencies concluded with "high confidence" that not only did their Russian counterparts direct the hacking of Democratic Party organizations and leaders, but did so to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"It's obvious that the Russians hacked into our campaigns," McCain said in a Reuters interview. "But there is no information that they were intending to affect the outcome of the election, and that's why we need a congressional investigation."

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

