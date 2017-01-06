FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to seek probe of secret report he says was given to NBC
January 6, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 7 months ago

Trump to seek probe of secret report he says was given to NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump exits One World Trade Center following a meeting in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 6, 2017.Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday that he would ask congressional committees to investigate NBC's receipt of top secret information, apparently referring to a report on Russian hacking to influence the 2016 U.S. election.

"I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Several news outlets carried stories on Thursday evening on a U.S. intelligence report on Russian efforts to influence American presidential election. The report was delivered to President Barack Obama earlier in the day.

Reporting by David Alexander

