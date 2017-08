White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 1, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it believes it is important for Congress to raise the U.S. federal debt ceiling promptly.

"To ensure that we have robust economic growth and promote fiscal discipline, the Trump administration believes it's important to raise the debt ceiling as soon as possible," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.