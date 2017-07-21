FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 minutes
Trump to order review of U.S. defense industrial base: official
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
FTC probing allegations of Amazon's deceptive discounting
Business
FTC probing allegations of Amazon's deceptive discounting
Strong quake off Greek coast
World
Strong quake off Greek coast
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 21, 2017 / 3:51 PM / in 9 minutes

Trump to order review of U.S. defense industrial base: official

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a "Made in America" event on pharmaceutical glass manufacturing at the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2017.Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to sign an executive order initiating a broad "whole of government" review of the defense industrial base including labor and the defense supply chain, a White House official told reporters on Friday.

The "Executive Order on Assessing and Strengthening the Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base and Supply Chain Resiliency of the United States," will initiate the review which will be led by the Pentagon and conclude in 270 days, Peter Navarro, the White House National Trade Council director, said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.