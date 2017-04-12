FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are seen early evening in Frankfurt, Germany January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

WASHINGTON A Democratic U.S. senator pressed Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Wednesday to release information about issues including President Donald Trump's debt and any bank meetings with Trump administration officials, saying he had "great concern" about possible conflicts of interest.

"I write to you with great concern regarding conflicts of interest between Deutsche Bank and the President of the United States and how these conflicts may impact ongoing investigations and regulatory oversight of your institution," Senator Chris Van Hollen wrote in a letter addressed to the chief executive of Deutsche Bank USA, which he released to the public.

Van Hollen is a member of the Senate Banking Committee.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined comment. White House officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Van Hollen's letter said prior financial disclosures listed two loans and two mortgages for which Deutsche Bank was the lender and Trump the borrower. Those loans amounted to about $340 million, with another $950 million extended to a venture in which Trump owns a 30 percent stake, he wrote.

The letter also noted that Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, holds a multimillion-dollar line of credit at Deutsche Bank.

Van Hollen asked for a response by May 12.

