9 months ago
Trump taps Michigan Republican DeVos for education secretary: reports
November 23, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 9 months ago

Trump taps Michigan Republican DeVos for education secretary: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (L) stands with Betsy DeVos after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has tapped wealthy Republican donor and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos to lead the U.S. Education Department, a post she has accepted, according to media reports on Wednesday.

DeVos, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, met with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Saturday and discussed "the Common Core mission, and setting higher national standards and promoting the growth of school choice across the nation," according to a Trump transition team statement.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

