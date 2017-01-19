FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump taps NFL owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to UK
January 19, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 7 months ago

Trump taps NFL owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the field before a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that National Football League team owner Woody Johnson was "going to St. James," indicating he would assume the plum diplomatic post of U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Trump referred to Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, as "ambassador" during remarks at a luncheon in Washington honoring supporters on the eve of his swearing in as the 45th U.S. president.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Steve Holland, writing by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse

