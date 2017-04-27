Risk of U.S. trade protectionism may have receded, ECB chief says

LONDON (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that his impression following meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Funds was the changes of global trade protectionism may have eased.

"Perhaps the risk of trade protectionism may have ... receded," he told a news conference in response to a question about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

Trump campaigned on an "America First" platform, triggering concern that a new era of U.S. trade barriers might be ahead.