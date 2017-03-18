FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Egypt's Sisi to visit Washington in first week of April: newspaper
#World News
March 18, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 5 months ago

Egypt's Sisi to visit Washington in first week of April: newspaper

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looks on during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, September 2, 2016.Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will make his first state visit to Washington during the first week of April at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram reported on Sunday.

The trip will be Sisi's first U.S. state visit since being elected president in 2014 as former U.S. President Barack Obama had never extended an invitation.

Sisi was elected a year after leading the military's ousting of the Muslim Brotherhood's President Mohamed Mursi after mass protests. Trump invited Sisi in January but the date of the visit had not been announced.

Reporting by Mohamed El Sherif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mary Milliken

