Trump, Sisi discuss fighting terrorism in phone call
January 23, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 9 months ago

Trump, Sisi discuss fighting terrorism in phone call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed ways to boost the fight against terrorism and extremism on Monday and the new American leader underscored his commitment to bilateral ties, the two countries said.

Trump told Sisi in a telephone call he appreciated the difficulties faced by Egypt in its “war on terror” and affirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the country, Sisi’s spokesman Alaa Youssef said in a statement.

“The U.S. president also expressed during the call his looking forward to the president’s awaited visit to Washington which is being prepared for through diplomatic channels,” the statement said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a news briefing that Trump and Sisi “discussed ways to deepen the bilateral relationship and support Egypt’s fight against terrorists.”

“President Trump underscored the United States remains strongly committed to the bilateral relationship, which has helped both countries overcome challenges in the region for decades,” Spicer added.

He said Trump indicated he was committed to ensuring that U.S. military assistance to Egypt effectively supports the Egyptian military’s fight against terrorism.

Trump also commended Sisi for his efforts to deal with Egypt’s economic challenges and offered to discuss how the United States could support its economic reforms, Spicer said.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Cairo; additional reporting by Jeff Mason and David Alexander in Washington; Editing by Catherine Evans and Lisa Shumaker

