FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Pence says Trump probe to include review of voting rules: Washington Post
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 27, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 7 months ago

Pence says Trump probe to include review of voting rules: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) applauds U.S. President Donald J. Trump arriving to speak during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 26, 2017.Mark Makela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's investigation into what the president has claimed is widespread voting fraud will likely include a "full evaluation of voting rules," Vice President Mike Pence told fellow Republicans this week, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

In video obtained by the Post, Pence told congressional Republicans in a private meeting that he expects "that the administration is going to initiate a full evaluation of voting rules in the country, the overall integrity of our voting system in the wake of this past election."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.