Pence says Trump probe to include review of voting rules: Washington Post

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) applauds U.S. President Donald J. Trump arriving to speak during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's investigation into what the president has claimed is widespread voting fraud will likely include a "full evaluation of voting rules," Vice President Mike Pence told fellow Republicans this week, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

In video obtained by the Post, Pence told congressional Republicans in a private meeting that he expects "that the administration is going to initiate a full evaluation of voting rules in the country, the overall integrity of our voting system in the wake of this past election."