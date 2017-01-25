Investigation into voter fraud right thing to do: House Speaker Ryan

(Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday an investigation is the right thing to do to determine the facts after President Donald Trump said he would seek an investigation into what he believes was voter fraud in the November election.

"I'm sure there is some fraud," Ryan told MSNBC in an interview. "If he believes that there is a problem to be looked at, the right thing is to get an investigation to get the facts."

Ryan added that he had not seen evidence of "this kind of widespread numbers that we have been hearing about."