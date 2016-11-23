Carson talks with Trump team, says he can make 'inner cities great'
WASHINGTON Former Republican rival-turned-supporter Ben Carson on Wednesday said he could serve a role under Donald Trump after talks with the president-elect's team.
Britain's Sir Elton John will not perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington as U.S. president, the singer-songwriter's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Anthony Scaramucci, an economic adviser to Trump's campaign, said John would be performing in a BBC radio interview during which Scaramucci also said the Republican president-elect had a pro-gay rights stance.
"Elton John is going to be doing our concert on the Mall for the inauguration," Scaramucci added in the interview for "HARDtalk," broadcast on Wednesday.
"Elton will not be performing at Trump's inaugural," the singer's publicist, Fran Curtis, responded.
John, a prominent gay rights activist, performed at fundraisers for Democrat Hillary Clinton during the U.S. presidential election campaign.
He also objected when Trump played his "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer" songs without permission during rallies and campaign appearances earlier this year, saying that any use of his music "should not be seen as an endorsement of Donald Trump."
A spokesman for the Trump inauguration committee did not respond to a request for comment on Scaramucci's claim.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Roberta Rampton)
WASHINGTON Former Republican rival-turned-supporter Ben Carson on Wednesday said he could serve a role under Donald Trump after talks with the president-elect's team.
WASHINGTON By picking fellow Republican South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick rounded out his early Cabinet choices with his first woman and ethnic minority.
MEXICO CITY A Mexican cement maker is ready to lend its services to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to build the wall he wants to erect on the southern border of the United States to curb immigration.