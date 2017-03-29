FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
France's Fabius says Trump's move on Obama-era climate policies is backward step
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 5 months ago

France's Fabius says Trump's move on Obama-era climate policies is backward step

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Riyadh January 19, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Laurent Fabius, the French politician who chaired talks on a landmark, global climate change deal in 2015, on Wednesday denounced moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to undo Obama-era climate change regulations.

"The initial decisions from the new U.S. president's administration concerning the battle against global warming constitute a very serious step backwards," Fabius said in a statement.

Fabius added that such moves were contrary to measures adopted in the December 2015 agreement, known as the COP21 accord.

On Tuesday, Trump signed an order to scrap those Obama-era climate change regulations, keeping a campaign promise to support the coal industry and calling into question U.S. support for an international deal to fight global warming.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.