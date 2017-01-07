FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump's EPA pick resigns from Rule of Law Defense Fund: Bloomberg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 7, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 7 months ago

Trump's EPA pick resigns from Rule of Law Defense Fund: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick as head of the Environmental Protectional Agency, meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency resigned as chairman of the Rule of Law Defense Fund in November, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a financial disclosure report filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, a critic of federal environmental regulation, has been questioned by environmental activists and Democrats on the U.S. Senate's environmental panel about his ties to the energy industry.

After resigning as chairman in November, Pruitt resigned from the board of the Rule of Law Defense Fund in December, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2ilrlLa)

The Rule of Law Defense Fund describes itself as a "public policy organization for issues relevant to the nation's Republican attorneys general."

The Rule of Law Defense Fund and Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment. Pruitt could not immediately be reached outside regular business hours. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report with the Office of Government Ethics.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.