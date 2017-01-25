FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
White House says no curb on federal agency media activities
#Politics
January 25, 2017

White House says no curb on federal agency media activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House denied on Wednesday that the new Trump administration ordered a curb on the flow of information from several government agencies involved in environmental issues.

"They have not been directed by us to do anything," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, adding employees have been told to adhere to their agency's own policies. "But that directive did not come from here."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

