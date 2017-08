FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R) is applauded by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, U.S. January 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order on Friday to temporarily halt refugees from some Muslim-majority nations, a White House official said.

On a visit to the Pentagon, Trump will also sign executive orders on military readiness and on national security, the official said.

