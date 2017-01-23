FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO's discussed tax, regulations and trade with Trump: Liveris
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 23, 2017 / 4:20 PM / in 9 months

CEO's discussed tax, regulations and trade with Trump: Liveris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO The Dow Chemical Company attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and the chief executives of 12 large companies discussed tax, regulations and trade on Monday and the business leaders will return in 30 days with a series of actions to help U.S. manufacturing, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris said.

“We listened very carefully and he listened to us about the agenda that this administration has put forward to really revitalize the American manufacturing economy,” Liveris told reporters after the meeting. “The conversation honed in on tax, regulatory and trade.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.