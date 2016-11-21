FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Oklahoma Governor Fallin speaks to Trump about possible Interior Department job: spokesman
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 21, 2016 / 4:52 PM / 9 months ago

Oklahoma Governor Fallin speaks to Trump about possible Interior Department job: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of Oklahoma Mary Fallin arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 21, 2016.Brendan McDermid - RTSSNTM

(Reuters) - Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin met on Monday with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and discussed the possibility of serving in the new administration, including in the Department of the Interior, her spokesman said.

"It was a wonderful discussion ... I was not offered a position," Fallin told reporters in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. "It was just an initial meeting to address a wide range of topics."

A spokesman said they discussed the possibility of Fallin serving at the Interior Department.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.