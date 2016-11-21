Governor of Oklahoma Mary Fallin arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RTSSNTM

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin met on Monday with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and discussed the possibility of serving in the new administration, including in the Department of the Interior, her spokesman said.

"It was a wonderful discussion ... I was not offered a position," Fallin told reporters in the lobby of the Trump Tower in New York. "It was just an initial meeting to address a wide range of topics."

A spokesman said they discussed the possibility of Fallin serving at the Interior Department.

