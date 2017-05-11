Viewsroom: Comey ouster bad for business

FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Donald Trump’s surprise firing of the FBI director could bog down policies from tax cuts to regulatory reform and even throw the rule of law into question. South Korea elects a new leader to put its own presidential scandal in the past. Plus: Coach goes shopping for Kate Spade.

Listen here and subscribe to the Viewsroom on iTunes.