Trump to meet four candidates for FBI director: Spicer
#Politics
May 17, 2017 / 7:19 PM / in 3 months

Trump to meet four candidates for FBI director: Spicer

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Groton, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday will interview four candidates for the position of director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

Spicer, who was aboard Air Force One with Trump, said the president would meet with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman and former senior FBI official Richard McFeely.

The position was left vacant after Trump fired James Comey.

Reporting By Ayesha Rascoe

