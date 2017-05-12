FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Former intelligence chief Clapper: Comey was uneasy with Trump dinner - MSNBC
May 12, 2017 / 4:39 PM / 3 months ago

Former intelligence chief Clapper: Comey was uneasy with Trump dinner - MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., U.S. in this file photo dated May 8, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Friday said James Comey has told him he was "uneasy" with a planned dinner in January with President Donald Trump that has come under renewed scrutiny this week after Trump fired the now-former FBI director.

Clapper, in an interview with MSNBC, said he had spoken with Comey at an unrelated event hours before the White House dinner and that the FBI chief "was uneasy with it" because of the potential appearance of compromising the Federal Bureau of Investigation's independence.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann

