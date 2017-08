Former intelligence chief Clapper: Comey was uneasy with Trump dinner - MSNBC

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., U.S. in this file photo dated May 8, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Friday said James Comey has told him he was "uneasy" with a planned dinner in January with President Donald Trump that has come under renewed scrutiny this week after Trump fired the now-former FBI director.

Clapper, in an interview with MSNBC, said he had spoken with Comey at an unrelated event hours before the White House dinner and that the FBI chief "was uneasy with it" because of the potential appearance of compromising the Federal Bureau of Investigation's independence.