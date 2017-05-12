FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Interviews for new FBI director to start as early as Friday: White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 12, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 3 months ago

Interviews for new FBI director to start as early as Friday: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Justice has begun searching for a new leader to replace fired FBI Director James Comey and will start interviewing people on Friday or sometime during the weekend, the White House said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing President Donald Trump would fill the job "as soon as he finds a candidate that fits the qualities that he feels are necessary to lead the FBI."

Spicer said the Justice Department had begun creating a list of potential candidates and was "going to be starting the process of interviewing people either today or through the weekend."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.