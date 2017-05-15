FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Representative Gowdy says he is not interested in FBI job
May 15, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 3 months ago

Republican Representative Gowdy says he is not interested in FBI job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) questions FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers during a hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy, who was among 11 people being considered for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said on Monday he is not interested in the job.

Gowdy said in a statement that he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he "would not be the right person" to lead the agency. President Donald Trump touched off a political firestorm last week by firing FBI Director James Comey, who was leading a probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible ties between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

