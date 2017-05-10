FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Trump considering four FBI officials as interim replacement for Comey: official
#Politics
May 10, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 3 months ago

Trump considering four FBI officials as interim replacement for Comey: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering four senior FBI officials to serve as the interim replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The four candidates include acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, assistant FBI director in charge Paul Abbate, Chicago special agent in charge Michael J. Anderson and Richmond, Va., special agent in charge Adam Lee, the official said.

The official said the Justice Department is running the process with job interviews being conducted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Reporting By Steve Holland

