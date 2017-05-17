FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate Judiciary Committee seeks Comey memos, possible Trump tapes
May 17, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 3 months ago

Senate Judiciary Committee seeks Comey memos, possible Trump tapes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday asked the FBI to provide memos related to former FBI Director James Comey's dealings with his superiors in the Trump and Obama administrations.

It also asked the White House to provide records of interactions with Comey, including those "relating to the FBI’s investigation of alleged ties between President Trump’s associates and Russia, or the Clinton email investigation, including all audio recordings, transcripts, notes, summaries, or memoranda,” according to a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

