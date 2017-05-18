FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Trump says he is close to picking new FBI director, Lieberman among top candidates
#Politics
May 18, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says he is close to picking new FBI director, Lieberman among top candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Senator Joe Lieberman waves as he leaves after a meeting with President Donald Trump for candidates for FBI director at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was close to selecting a new FBI director and that former senator and Democratic vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman was among the top candidates.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of a meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, Trump said: "We're very close" to picking an FBI director. Asked if Lieberman was one of his top candidates, Trump said: "He is."

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney

