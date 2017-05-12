FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
May 12, 2017 / 6:07 PM / 3 months ago

Trump did not ask former FBI Director Comey to pledge loyalty: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump did not ask former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey to pledge loyalty to him when the two had dinner in January, the White House said on Friday, disputing media reports.

Asked whether the accounts were true, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, "No."

"I think the president wants loyalty to this country and to the rule of law," he said.

Asked whether anyone in the White House had an audio recording of the dinner, as Trump suggested in a tweet earlier on Friday, Spicer said: "I'm not aware of that."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

