3 months ago
#Politics
May 11, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 3 months ago

Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers a candidate to replace Comey: White House official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior White House official said former Republican congressman Mike Rogers is being considered as a candidate to replace FBI Director James Comey, who was fired late on Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

Rogers briefly served on the Trump transition team and was a national security adviser to the Trump campaign. He is a former chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee and was an FBI agent in Chicago for five years before retiring in 1994 to begin a career in Michigan politics.

A spokeswoman for Rogers did not immediately comment on the report.

In 2013, the FBI Agents Association urged then-President Barack Obama to nominate Rogers, but Obama chose Comey instead.

Reporting By Steve Holland and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum

