3 months ago
Deputy attorney general seeks meeting with top senators: Politico
#Politics
May 11, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 3 months ago

Deputy attorney general seeks meeting with top senators: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Rod Rosenstein, nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington March 7, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has asked to meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, Politico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Politico said Rosenstein was seen in the vicinity of the panel, which was holding a separate meeting on security issues. Rosenstein's reported request comes days after President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey in a move that the White House has said followed a memo from Rosenstein.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

