FILE PHOTO: Rod Rosenstein, nominee to be Deputy Attorney General, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington March 7, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein does not see a need at this time for a special prosecutor to investigate allegations Russia meddled in the U.S. election and possible collusion between Russian officials and the Trump campaign, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.