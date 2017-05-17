FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Intelligence committee wants more information from Comey
May 17, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Senate Intelligence committee wants more information from Comey

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday it asked former FBI Director James Comey to appear before the panel in both public and closed sessions, stepping up its investigation of Russia's alleged interference into the 2016 U.S. election.

It also said it had asked Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to send any notes or other memos prepared by Comey about communications he may have had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to the investigation into Russia and the election.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

