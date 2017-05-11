FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump will not visit FBI headquarters: MSNBC
May 11, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

Trump will not visit FBI headquarters: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will not visit FBI headquarters as expected after agency officials told the White House Trump would not be greeted warmly following his firing this week of James Comey as FBI director, MSNBC reported on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an interview on CBS News on Thursday morning that Trump would "very likely" make the trip to Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Washington to talk to agents.

Reporting by Eric Beech

