Comey declined offer to talk to Senate intel panel: MSNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Friday that fired FBI Director James Comey had turned down an invitation to talk to the panel next week.

"Yes well, one of the things we did do is we invited Comey to come and testify on Tuesday. He is not going to be testifying on Tuesday, but it is our hope in the not too distant future, that we can find time for him to come in and talk to our committee," Warner told MSNBC in an interview.