Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
TOKYO Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, trading around multi-month lows as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
Clinger has been chief counsel for the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services since 2007 and previously served as deputy assistant attorney general, the statement said.
His nomination requires Senate confirmation.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favorable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.