Fed chair choice down to Powell, Taylor, one source tells Politico
October 26, 2017 / 12:30 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s search for the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve has come down to Fed Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor, Politico on Thursday cited one source as saying, while another counseled caution.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends a conference at the Brookings Institution in Washington August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Trump has said he was considering both Powell and Taylor, but that he also liked Yellen very much. Politico cited an unnamed source who talks regularly to Trump as saying the only finalists were Powell and Taylor.

Another unnamed senior source Politico described as very close to the process said it was not safe to assume Trump will nominate Powell or Taylor for the top spot at the central bank, saying he “changes his mind about it every day.”

(This version of the story corrects day of week in first paragraph)

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

