FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Trump: Cerberus CEO offered services, hopes he not needed for intel review
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 16, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 6 months ago

Trump: Cerberus CEO offered services, hopes he not needed for intel review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he hopes he will not have to bring in an outside adviser to review the structure of U.S. intelligence agencies.

"I hope that we'll be able to straighten that out without using anybody else," Trump said at a press conference.

Trump said Stephen Feinberg, the chief executive of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL], had offered his services, but he did not think he would be needed.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.