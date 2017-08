(Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday named Cheryl LaFleur as the acting chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), according to a statement released by the FERC.

LaFleur has been a member of the commission since 2010 and has served as the acting chairman before, from November 2013 to July 2014 and as the Chairman from July 2014 to April 2015, the FERC noted.