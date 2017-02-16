Senior House Democrats want briefing on Flynn, Russians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives Democratic leader and the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee asked U.S. intelligence on Thursday for an immediate briefing on contacts between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Adding to the clamor from Congress for more information about the matter, Leader Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff wrote to Michael Dempsey, the acting director of National Intelligence, asking for an immediate "comprehensive" briefing and access to uncensored transcripts of Flynn's conversations with Russian officials.