FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Senior House Democrats want briefing on Flynn, Russians
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 16, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 6 months ago

Senior House Democrats want briefing on Flynn, Russians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives Democratic leader and the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee asked U.S. intelligence on Thursday for an immediate briefing on contacts between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Adding to the clamor from Congress for more information about the matter, Leader Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff wrote to Michael Dempsey, the acting director of National Intelligence, asking for an immediate "comprehensive" briefing and access to uncensored transcripts of Flynn's conversations with Russian officials.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.