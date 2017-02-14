FBI interviewed Flynn in initial days of Trump administration: NYT

(Reuters) - The FBI interviewed Michael Flynn in his initial days as U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing current and former officials.

Flynn resigned late on Monday after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the ambassador before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations. [nL1N1FY1L9]

The FBI interview Flynn on Jan. 26 and it was not clear what Flynn said, the newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/2lNjCqA)

The FBI had no immediate comment. A White House spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.