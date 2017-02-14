FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
FBI interviewed Flynn in initial days of Trump administration: NYT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 14, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 6 months ago

FBI interviewed Flynn in initial days of Trump administration: NYT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The FBI interviewed Michael Flynn in his initial days as U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing current and former officials.

Flynn resigned late on Monday after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the ambassador before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations. [nL1N1FY1L9]

The FBI interview Flynn on Jan. 26 and it was not clear what Flynn said, the newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/2lNjCqA)

The FBI had no immediate comment. A White House spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.