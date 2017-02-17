FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Flynn told FBI he had not discussed sanctions with Russian envoy: WashPost
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 16, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 6 months ago

Flynn told FBI he had not discussed sanctions with Russian envoy: WashPost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told FBI agents in an interview last month that he had not discussed sanctions against Russia with Moscow's U.S. ambassador before President Donald Trump took office, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing current and former U.S. officials.

Flynn's Jan. 24 interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation could expose him to charges, since lying to the agency is a felony, but any decision to prosecute would lie with the Justice Department.

U.S. intelligence agencies intercepted Flynn's call with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak after Trump's election, in which the two discussed sanctions, the Post reported previously.

The FBI was not expected to pursue any charges against Flynn over the call unless new information emerged, CNN reported on Thursday, citing law enforcement officials.

Flynn resigned on Monday after news reports that he withheld information from Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with Kislyak.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh and Bill Rigby

