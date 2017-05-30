FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Former Trump adviser Flynn to turn over some documents subpoenaed by Senate panel: source
May 30, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 3 months ago

Former Trump adviser Flynn to turn over some documents subpoenaed by Senate panel: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Then White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump's joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017.Jim Bourg/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has told the Senate Intelligence Committee he will begin turning over some documents subpoenaed by the panel, according to a government source familiar with the matter.

Flynn's representatives told the committee in an email on Tuesday that they would start turning over some subpoenaed documents in time to meet a deadline set by the panel, and that more documents will be turned over later.

The committee, which is investigating alleged Russian interference in last year's U.S. presidential election, issued subpoenas to two of Flynn's businesses after Flynn had declined to comply with a subpoena issued to him personally.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann

