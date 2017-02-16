FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Senate committee chairman wants briefing on Flynn
February 15, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 6 months ago

Key Senate committee chairman wants briefing on Flynn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday to send the committee documents and provide a briefing on the resignation of President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

Citing reports that both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department were involved in events leading to Michael Flynn's departure, Senators Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein said they raised "substantial questions" about Flynn's discussion with Russian officials.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish

