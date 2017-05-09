FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Former U.S. official worried Russia could have blackmailed then-Trump aide Flynn
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
May 8, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 3 months ago

Former U.S. official worried Russia could have blackmailed then-Trump aide Flynn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017.Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former U.S. Department of Justice official testified on Monday that she had two meetings and one telephone call with White House officials about Michael Flynn when he was President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

Describing reports that Flynn had misrepresented his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said in a Senate hearing she was concerned that "the national security adviser essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians."

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.