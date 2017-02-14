U.S. Senate intelligence panel 'highly likely' to probe Flynn Russia contacts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Senate intelligence committee is "highly likely" to look at contacts between Michael Flynn, who resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Monday, and Russia's Washington ambassador.

"The intelligence committee is already looking at Russian involvement in our election ... it's highly likely they'd want to take a look at this episode, they have the jurisdiction to do it," McConnell told a regular press briefing.

Flynn quit on Monday after only three weeks in the job amid revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with Moscow's ambassador to the United States before Trump took office, in a potentially illegal action, and had later misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations. [nL1N1FY1L9]